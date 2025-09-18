Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 8.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $48,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

