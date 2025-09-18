Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,060,000 after buying an additional 654,489 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,782 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,256,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,768,000 after acquiring an additional 345,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Mplx by 21.0% in the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,822,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,551,000 after acquiring an additional 315,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

