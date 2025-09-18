Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,528,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,132,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in CocaCola by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in CocaCola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,029,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

