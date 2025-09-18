Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,525 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $215,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $857.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

