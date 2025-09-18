Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,128 American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,128 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

