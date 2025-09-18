Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 48,594 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $357,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $700.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

