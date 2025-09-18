Longboard Asset Management LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

