High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927,089 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.57 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

