Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

