iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,015,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

