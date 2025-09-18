Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

