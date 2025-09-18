iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 202,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,669,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,391,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $139.89 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

