What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Yext Q3 Earnings?

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yext in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Yext’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $43,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Yext by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

