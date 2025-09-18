Capital One Financial Has Pessimistic View of HP Q3 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 113,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 97,388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -303.03%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.