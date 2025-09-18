Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,220 to GBX 2,130 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,215.

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,986.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,185.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,082.02. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,818.87 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 16,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,070, for a total value of £346,538.70. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

