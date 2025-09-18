Q1 EPS Estimates for Campbell’s Decreased by Zacks Research

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.05. Campbell’s has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Campbell’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

