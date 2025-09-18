William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $224.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $243.40.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,075.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $11,443,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.