HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for OESX Earnings

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.