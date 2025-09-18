Peel Hunt Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,290.

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,657 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.01, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,604 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,878.71.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

