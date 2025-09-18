Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Afentra (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 88 to GBX 90 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 94.67.

Get Afentra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Afentra

Afentra Stock Performance

About Afentra

AET stock opened at GBX 48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £110.19 million, a PE ratio of 230.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.65. Afentra has a 12-month low of GBX 33.07 and a 12-month high of GBX 56.20.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.