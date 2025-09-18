Supreme’s (SUP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Supreme Trading Up 1.0%

LON:SUP opened at GBX 184.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 125 and a 1 year high of GBX 205.

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supreme will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.