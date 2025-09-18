Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of POLN stock opened at GBX 928 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £558.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,177.66 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.93. Pollen Street Group has a one year low of GBX 633.98 and a one year high of GBX 932.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

