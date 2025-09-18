Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2025

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLNGet Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

Shares of POLN stock opened at GBX 928 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £558.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,177.66 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.93. Pollen Street Group has a one year low of GBX 633.98 and a one year high of GBX 932.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pollen Street Group

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.