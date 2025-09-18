High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 360,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,491.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 209,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.