Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 394,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

