1,250 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $230.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $160.03 and a twelve month high of $233.46.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

