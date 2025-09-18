High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,915.20. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $76,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,128,392 shares of company stock worth $1,493,496,200. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.