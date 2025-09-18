High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

