High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,873 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 510,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1%

RYLD stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

