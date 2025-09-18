236 Shares in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Bought by Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MTB opened at $198.42 on Thursday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
