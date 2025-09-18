63 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Purchased by Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5%

DIA stock opened at $461.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $463.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.