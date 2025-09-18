Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $40,000 in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after buying an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after buying an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $263.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

