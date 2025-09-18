Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,396.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,345,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

ORLY stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

