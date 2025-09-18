Symbotic Inc. $SYM Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $182,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,177 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,474. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

