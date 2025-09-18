Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 333,969 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333,969 shares during the period. Fulton Financial makes up about 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $30,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $152,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 914.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 277,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,396.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

