Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 315.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 714.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

