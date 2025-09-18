AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 93,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,112,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,281,000 after acquiring an additional 484,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,683,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 189,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

