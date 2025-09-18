Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 890.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $295.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -425.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

