Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4%

SYF stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

