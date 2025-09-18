High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $21,410,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $508.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,209.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.93.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

