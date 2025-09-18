TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New Investment in Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in EVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EVE from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

