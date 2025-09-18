High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

