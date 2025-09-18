TT International Asset Management LTD Cuts Position in Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR $CDLR

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,019 shares during the period. Cadeler A/S makes up about 0.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.13% of Cadeler A/S worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 288.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 17.7% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 148,926.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 866.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CDLR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.51. Cadeler A/S had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.