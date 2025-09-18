TT International Asset Management LTD Buys New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 46.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $113,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NU by 212.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.