Stonekeep Investments LLC Invests $275,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $6,638,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.5%

NET stock opened at $213.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $230.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.54.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,015.75. The trade was a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,738 shares of company stock valued at $133,776,142 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.