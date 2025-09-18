Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 894.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,884 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 925,818 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 123.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,655,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 547,914 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,079,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

