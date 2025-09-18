Analyzing Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) & CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR)

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and Solarmax Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 0 1 2 1 3.00 Solarmax Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.81%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Solarmax Technology.

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarmax Technology has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Solarmax Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% Solarmax Technology -62.91% N/A -23.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Solarmax Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.21 -$56.45 million N/A N/A Solarmax Technology $22.99 million 2.53 -$34.96 million ($0.36) -2.97

Solarmax Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats Solarmax Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

About Solarmax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

