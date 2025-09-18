Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Deere & Company $DE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $468.75 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

