Comparing CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -87.79% -125.00% -85.63% Shiseido -0.10% -0.15% -0.07%

Volatility & Risk

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $7.74 million 0.52 -$6.12 million ($0.77) -0.79 Shiseido $6.55 billion 1.03 -$68.94 million ($0.02) -844.50

This table compares CCA Industries and Shiseido”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido. Shiseido is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCA Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shiseido beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

