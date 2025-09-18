Universal BTC (UNIBTC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $347.30 Million

Universal BTC (UNIBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Universal BTC has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Universal BTC token can currently be purchased for about $116,766.54 or 0.99690772 BTC on major exchanges. Universal BTC has a total market capitalization of $347.30 million and approximately $66.76 thousand worth of Universal BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,119.83 or 0.99992392 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.48 or 0.00353867 BTC.

About Universal BTC

Universal BTC’s total supply is 2,974 tokens. Universal BTC’s official website is www.bedrock.technology. Universal BTC’s official Twitter account is @bedrock_defi.

Buying and Selling Universal BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal BTC (UNIBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal BTC has a current supply of 2,974.32312694. The last known price of Universal BTC is 116,881.88531096 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $231,899.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bedrock.technology/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

