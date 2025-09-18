SolvBTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $183.66 Thousand (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One SolvBTC token can now be purchased for about $117,119.83 or 0.99992392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolvBTC has a total market cap of $2.46 trillion and approximately $183.66 thousand worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.48 or 0.00353867 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SolvBTC Token Profile

SolvBTC’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

SolvBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,141.99363861 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 117,448.48646116 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $156,847.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolvBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolvBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

